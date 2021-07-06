Angels' Anthony Rendon Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Hamstring Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced that slugger Anthony Rendon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain retroactive to Monday. In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Per the Angels' public relations department, Rendon was removed from his team's home game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday with the injury. Luis Rengifo replaced him in the lineup and started at third base Monday versus the Boston Red Sox. He'll be back at the hot corner on Tuesday.

Injuries have been an issue for the third baseman throughout the 2021 season. Rendon was placed on the injured list in April with a groin injury and returned to the IL in May with a knee contusion.

The player also missed time with a triceps issue in June, while he started July with the aforementioned hamstring injury.

These problems have seemingly prevented the 31-year-old from getting into a rhythm this season with the Angels.

Rendon has a .240 batting average with six home runs in 58 games to begin 2021.

The one-time All-Star had a quality first season in Los Angeles after signing a seven-year, $245 million deal in 2019. He hit nine home runs during the shortened season, adding a .286 batting average and .915 OPS while earning MVP votes for the fifth time in his career.

With Rendon dealing with another injury, the Angels will have to rely on the other top hitters in the lineup, including Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh.