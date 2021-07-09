Every NBA Team's Top Target in 2021 Free Agency

1 of 30

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

2020-21 Stats Per Game: 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 41.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%, 91.0 FT%, 24.8 minutes

Age: 32

Ideal Role: Backup point guard

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk made it clear that he wants to find a reliable veteran behind Trae Young this offseason, as Rajon Rondo and Lou Williams both had a shot at the job last year. With Rondo traded and Williams now set to become a free agent, the Hawks will once again be on the hunt.

As Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote:

"Schlenk did say that he does plan on improving the backup point guard position this offseason. It's been a revolving door since Young's rookie season, and the Hawks do need more production out of the position. Whether or not the Hawks use some of their midlevel exception or use their draft pick, they'll likely try getting someone who can fit with the team moving forward instead of constantly having to replace that spot."

Patty Mills has been one of the NBA's best backup guards for the past decade, and he won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2013-14. He's a reliable ball-handler who can get his own baskets as well, is a good three-point shooter and has 90 games of playoff experience.

If the Hawks re-sign restricted free agent John Collins to a max or near-max deal, they won't have much breathing room below the luxury tax, so finding a backup point guard like Mills for the mid-level exception or less is a must.