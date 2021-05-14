Windhorst: 'Good Chance' Victor Oladipo out Next Season After Surgery on Quad Injury

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Heat shooting guard Victor Oladipo may reportedly miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season after Thursday's surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.

"They haven't announced it, but there's a good chance Oladipo's gonna miss all of next season," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Friday's edition of the Hoop Collective podcast.

Oladipo, who was acquired by the Heat in a March trade with the Houston Rockets, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason with the conclusion of his four-year, $85 million contract.

The 29-year-old two-time All-Star made just four appearances with the Heat after the trade. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 33 games this season across stints with Miami, Houston and the Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo previously suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee while a member of the Pacers in January 2019, and his latest injury to the knee came in an April 9 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Maryland native has enjoyed stretches of strong play over the past two years, he hasn't displayed the same high-end form he did prior to the injury. It's something he discussed less than a week before getting hurt against the Lakers.

"I had a lower extremity injury, so I wasn't able to use my lower extremity for a long period of time," Oladipo told reporters. "One leg is stronger than the other. I have some hypertrophy in one leg than the other. Working my way back and finding my balance is something I'm still continuing to work at."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Oladipo ranked ninth among all NBA players in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus during the 2017-18 season, his last full campaign before the knee problems.

Another full season on the sideline would further complicate his effort to return to the league's upper echelon and create questions about his upcoming foray into free a g ency.

Neither the Heat nor Oladipo have publicly provided a timetable for his return to action.