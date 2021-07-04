NBA Draft 2021: Mock Draft Projections for 1st-Round Players Who Will Be Steals

3 of 3

Scottie Barnes, PF, Florida State

While Cunningham, Green, Mobley and Suggs may be the top four prospects right now, they aren't the only ones on lottery teams' radar. The Cleveland Cavaliers, for example, currently hold the No. 3 selection and are heavily considering the next tier of prospects.

G League prospect Jonathan Kuminga and Florida State's Scottie Barnes are being considered by the Cavs.

"They will do their homework and expand the No. 3 search beyond Cunningham, Mobley, Green and Suggs," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. "...Some of those guys, including Kuminga and Barnes, are expected to conduct pre-draft workouts in Cleveland prior to July 29."

While Kuminga is a bit of a boom-bust prospect because of his unpolished shooting, Barnes is a tremendous two-way player and a safe choice for whoever lands him.

"He handles the ball well and can run the point as well as post up down low against bigger defenders," Derek Bast of NBADraft.Net wrote. "His versatility on offense is consistent with his versatility on the other end."

While "solid two-way player" may not move the needle for some casual fans, Barnes would be a fine addition to virtually any NBA roster and a legitimate steal if he falls outside of the top four.

Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke

Like Kuminga, Duke's Jalen Johnson has an unfinished shot that will likely keep him out of the top five. However, he possesses the size, athleticism and court vision needed to make an early impact as a role player. There's a lot of value in that, even if Johnson doesn't have true star potential.

"Johnson still intrigues me most from this group with his open-floor handle, passing on the move and face-up agility for a 6'9", 220-pound strong athlete," Wasserman wrote. "I still believe he'll find enough ways to score and make plays without a jumper just by initiating fast breaks, driving past bigs, cutting, finishing and finding teammates."

Teams can build around Johnson—who averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past season—even if he doesn't project as a franchise centerpiece. High-floor prospects are always valuable, and Johnson could be a plug-and-play target for playoff-caliber teams looking to trade up.

Johnson isn't likely to headline this year's draft class, but he's NBA-ready and will provide immediate value.

Keon Johnson, SG/SF, Tennessee

Tennessee's Keon Johnson is another high-floor prospect, though he has the potential to be more at the next level. According to Wasserman, a team will need to refine Johnson's offensive skill set to unlock his full potential.

"I did move him back a few spots, however, based on how far away he seemed as a creator and shooter at Tennessee," Wasserman wrote. "The athleticism, passing and defense suggest a high floor, but he'll require significant skill improvement to hit a ceiling that reflects a top-option scorer."

Still, Johnson, who averaged 11.3 points in 25.3 minutes per game last season, could be another plug-and-play rotational piece for a playoff contender. The New York Knicks are one such team and could potentially package the 19th, 21st and 32nd picks to move into the top eight, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Johnson is likely to be a role player early in his career. If he does gain some offensive polish, however, he could become a legitimate star and a steal as a second-tier prospect.