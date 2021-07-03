Report: Hawks' Trae Young Will Play ECF Game 6 vs. Bucks After Foot Injury

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will return to action for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski. Young (bone bruise) missed the last two games. He rejoins an Atlanta team facing a 3-2 series deficit and on the brink of elimination.

The Texas native suffered a bruised bone in his right foot after accidentally stepping on an official during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks with immediate consequences. The playmaker missed Games 4 and 5 as the Hawks reached the brink of elimination, trailing Milwaukee 3-2 heading into Game 6.

That's not entirely due to Young's absence, but the Oklahoma product changes the way the Hawks' offense operates with Young's outside shooting helping stretch out an already lengthy Bucks' defense.

Through 15 postseason games, Young is averaging 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and three three-pointers made per night.

While Young was absent, Atlanta turned to Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter, asking the trio to play an even bigger role on both sides of the floor. Atlanta interim head coach Nate McMillan will get a bit of relief with Young back in action, but will need his star to be at his best right away or prepare to head into the offseason.

Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.