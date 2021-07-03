X

    Report: Hawks' Trae Young Will Play ECF Game 6 vs. Bucks After Foot Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJuly 3, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 1: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on July 1, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will return to action for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski. Young (bone bruise) missed the last two games. He rejoins an Atlanta team facing a 3-2 series deficit and on the brink of elimination.

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @wojespn and me. Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

    The Texas native suffered a bruised bone in his right foot after accidentally stepping on an official during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks with immediate consequences. The playmaker missed Games 4 and 5 as the Hawks reached the brink of elimination, trailing Milwaukee 3-2 heading into Game 6.

    That's not entirely due to Young's absence, but the Oklahoma product changes the way the Hawks' offense operates with Young's outside shooting helping stretch out an already lengthy Bucks' defense.

    Through 15 postseason games, Young is averaging 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and three three-pointers made per night.

    While Young was absent, Atlanta turned to Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter, asking the trio to play an even bigger role on both sides of the floor. Atlanta interim head coach Nate McMillan will get a bit of relief with Young back in action, but will need his star to be at his best right away or prepare to head into the offseason.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!