Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful for ECF Game 6 vs. Hawks with Knee Injury

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals doesn't look good at the moment.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Antetokounmpo is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee Tuesday during Game 4 against the Hawks. Further testing did not reveal any structural damage to Antetokounmpo's ligaments, but the Bucks would not provide a timetable for his return.

The Greek Freak then missed Game 5 on Thursday, but the Bucks were able to take a 3-2 series lead with a 123-112 win. That robbed the conference finals of two of the best players on the floor as Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was held out of Games 4 and 5 with a bone bruise in his foot.

Through 15 postseason games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, a league-leading 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He's been the driving force behind the Bucks' return to the conference-deciding series and remains arguably the most irreplaceable player in the league.

Now Milwaukee may have to try to clinch a berth in the NBA Finals without him.

Bobby Portis started in place of Antetokounmpo for Game 5, posting 22 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes, but it will take an entire team effort to make up for Antetokounmpo's playmaking and scoring.

Look for the Bucks to rely more on Khris Middleton for the latter, while Portis, P.J. Tucker and Brook Lopez look to help with the former.