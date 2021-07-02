Hawks' Trae Young Questionable for ECF Game 6 vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is listed as questionable for Game 6 of his team's Eastern Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a right foot bone bruise, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Young suffered a freak injury in Game 3 when he stepped on a referee's foot after making a pass late in the third quarter against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Atlanta announced Young suffered a bone bruise and officially listed him as questionable for Game 4. The All-Star guard sat out Tuesday's game, which the Hawks won 110-88 to even the series at two games apiece.

Despite some hope that he would be able to return for Game 5, the Hawks ruled Young out just prior to tipoff Thursday. Milwaukee won 123-112 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Young has been the driving force behind Atlanta's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The 22-year-old is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in his first 15 playoff games.

Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan has opted to go with Lou Williams in his starting lineup in Young's absence.

Atlanta hosts Milwaukee for Game 6 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in State Farm Arena. The Hawks need to win to keep their season alive.