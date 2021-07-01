Cubs' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Early on, it looked like the Chicago Cubs might be headed for a deadline fire sale with a rocky start in the win-loss column and core players Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo all headed for free agency this winter.

A 19-8 month of June turned the tide, and it's now unlikely they will be aggressive sellers this summer, but are they good enough to buy?

As the franchise approaches a crossroads and potential roster upheaval during the offseason, the most logical move would be to target players who are controllable beyond the 2021 season.

The starting rotation currently ranks 23rd in the majors with a 4.62 ERA, and with Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies both headed for free agency, the staff will need to be rebuilt behind Kyle Hendricks and young right-hander Adbert Alzolay.

We've highlighted three starting pitching trade targets who can help in 2021 and bring control beyond just being a two-month rental.