Yankees' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's been an up-and-down season for a New York Yankees squad that has battled injuries and middling production from a number of players to fall well short of expectations.

However, they are still above .500 and within striking distance of a postseason spot, and they rarely position themselves as sellers at the trade deadline.

There are three categories of player that would make sense as a deadline addition:

Controllable starter

Rental starter

Center fielder

Ahead we've highlighted one player from each category who fits as a potential trade target while also mentioning a few alternatives.