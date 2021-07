Yankees' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

1 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The best move for the Yankees might be to target pitchers with multiple years of team control remaining, thus bolstering the starting rotation for 2021 and beyond.

But pitchers like that command a higher return price.

Minnesota Twins right-hander Jose Berrios fits the bill, with one more year of arbitration control remaining in 2022 before he reaches free agency, and he is having arguably the best season of his career with a 3.41 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 89.2 innings.

The 27-year-old would slot nicely into the No. 2 starter role behind Gerrit Cole, and filling that spot would be one less thing the team has to do this offseason.

The Twins are out of the race in 2022, but they still have the talent to contend, so they will likely need to be wowed to part with their ace.

A package built around rising shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza could pique their interest, though it would also take some secondary pieces to get a deal done.

Other Controllable Starters: Matthew Boyd (DET), Michael Fulmer (DET), Kyle Gibson (TEX), Merrill Kelly (ARI), Pablo Lopez (MIA), German Marquez (COL)