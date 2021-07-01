Knicks' Top Draft Needs Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Wendell Cruz/Associated Press

The New York Knicks' success during the 2020-21 NBA season means their offseason will be different.

Case in point: This summer isn't all about winning big at the draft.

That's one of the offseason goals, obviously, but the talent grab no longer has to serve as Knicks fans' lone reason for hope. There are legitimately good things happening with this franchise, and a productive draft night should merely add to them.

Targeting the following three areas could help keep this club's momentum going.