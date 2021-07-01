Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Omega vs. Reigns, Undertaker, Big E and More

4 of 5

"WWE is playing out average to weak storylines, but AEW is leaps and bounds behind at this point. NXT is probably running the best storylines right now." (@jimmy48)

"I feel like AEW has so much potential, but the storylines feel stale and lack suspense or anticipation to a payoff. I love their roster and their journey so far, but they hit the wall creatively." (@omegaman321)

"AEW has gone dry. They have potential, but the stories are so predictable." (@fridafelcher)

There was a common theme among many comments this week. It looks like a lot of people feel like AEW is slowing down and lacking the kind of storyline development we have come to expect from bigger brands.

I can't say I disagree with anyone here, but it would be unfair to say that and not point out the differences between WWE and AEW in how they tell stories. It all comes down to the difference between a feud and a storyline and how each company uses them.

A feud is a rivalry between two or more people. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had an ongoing feud for years, but it has encompassed several storylines.

A storyline has a clear path from start to finish. It is usually told in chapters each week and comes to a natural conclusion. AEW seems to prefer booking feuds and letting the wrestlers tell their own tales, while WWE tries to plan out specific storylines based on different types of conflicts.

Some might say AEW's approach is more old-school, which would be a fair assessment. However, it can also lead to repetitiveness because there are only so many ways for two people to say they don't like each other.

AEW has told some good stories, but most of its feuds tend to be on the simple side. It will be interesting to see whether anything changes when AEW heads back out on the road. It's possible a return to touring will have a positive impact on the product, but only time will tell.