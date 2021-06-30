Hawks' Trae Young Questionable for Game 5 vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young is questionable for Thursday's crucial Game 5 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals because of the foot injury he suffered in Game 3, the Hawks announced Wednesday.



The 22-year-old is one of the most talented and dynamic guards in the NBA, and he proved that during the regular season when he averaged 25.3 points, 9.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers made per game.

The only thing able to slow Young down during the playoffs has been a foot injury suffered Sunday that kept him out of Tuesday's Game 4 and now threatens his status for Game 5.

Being without a player of Young's caliber for any period of time is a hindrance, although the Hawks have a deceptively deep and talented roster capable of coming together as a team without him.

There is no clear go-to scorer when Young is out, but Atlanta is able to get the job done collectively with the likes of John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela stepping up.

From a guard perspective, the player most likely to see an uptick in playing time and production when Young is out is veteran Lou Williams, who is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and an offensive catalyst.

It could also result in more playing time for Cam Reddish despite the fact that he hasn't played or contributed a ton during the postseason because of his own injuries.

Young is a game-changing player capable of taking over and elevating the Hawks unlike anyone else on the roster. Potentially being without that hurts, but the Hawks have proved they are able to win without their best player, which isn't something many NBA teams can say.