Cowboys' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp
As we head toward training camp, the Dallas Cowboys have all the ingredients for a bounce-back season.
The 2020 campaign was nothing short of disastrous. Between serious injuries to Dak Prescott and three key starters on the offensive line, a transition to a new coaching staff during the COVID-19-impacted offseason and just plain bad luck, the Cowboys severely underachieved in going 6-10 and missing the playoffs.
The time to rehash that is over. With summer workouts underway and training camp right around the corner, there are new things to be figured out about Jerry Jones' squad.
With a healthier roster and an NFC East that enters the season with no established hierarchy, the Cowboys have a shot at returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. But first, they'll have to answer these questions.
Will Dak Prescott's Injury Have Any Long-Term Effects?
It's no secret the Cowboys' hopes of rebounding largely depend on the play of Dak Prescott.
At his best, he has the ability to put up numbers that rival anyone else in the league. His impact on the offense and team were never more apparent when Prescott went down with a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5.
The Cowboys were 2-3 when Prescott went out for the season, so he wasn't a cure-all, but the offense completely faded with his departure. They scored just 41 points in the next four games, going 0-4.
Jerry Jones and Co. have constructed one of the best collections of weapons. They need Prescott to be an elite distributor to turn the offense into the elite unit that it can be. Much of that is going to depend on how well Prescott acclimates after his injury.
Thus far, the star quarterback is saying the right things when it comes to his recovery.
“I’ve buried the injury, honestly guys, you know me,” Prescott said after team workouts, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “From the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it. I’ve buried it mentally."
For the sake of the team and the league, let's hope those words ring true. Still, you never know a player is over the mental aspect of an injury until they get out on the field and prove they can have the same success.
Doing so will be pivotal for Dallas.
Can Dan Quinn Fix the Defense?
The Cowboys' offensive woes are easy to explain away last season. Few teams if any could have withstood the injuries they had. But the defense's problems were more concerning.
They were bad by any measure last season, and the Cowboys had limited resources to make drastic changes. Granted, there are some new faces. Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and first-round pick Micah Parsons stand out as additions who could be starters.
But the most important acquisition may be defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Last season, the team just struggled to acquiesce with Mike Nolan. The former Niners head coach hadn't coordinated a defense since 2014, and the Cowboys gave up a franchise-record 473 points.
Quinn now enters the fold fresh off a five-and-a-half-season stint as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator for two good Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014.
His ability to shine as a defensive coordinator once again is Dallas' best shot at being better on defense.
Who Is Starting Across from Trevon Diggs?
After losing Byron Murphy in free agency last season the Cowboys used a second-round pick on Trevon Diggs as a lockdown corner of the future. Thus far, that pick looks like a good use of resources. He was one of few bright spots on the defense in 2020.
Could the Cowboys repeat that process with second-round pick Kelvin Joseph out of Kentucky? Possibly. But for now, it's not looking like he's locked into the starting lineup. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, veteran Anthony Brown is the favorite to start across from Diggs.
Brown would not be an exciting option, but he at least brings experience to the table. He started eight games last season with two interceptions, although he surrendered a passer rating of 96.7 when targeted last season.
Jourdan Lewis is likely to remain in the slot, so the other outside corner position is the only question mark. Joseph taking that job in training camp would be a great sign for the future of the unit.
Nahshon Wright, a 6'4" cornerback and third-round draft pick, could also be a candidate to get the role. He's not bringing a ton of experience to the table, but Gehlken also observed he made several plays on the ball during workouts so far.