Cowboys' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

It's no secret the Cowboys' hopes of rebounding largely depend on the play of Dak Prescott.

At his best, he has the ability to put up numbers that rival anyone else in the league. His impact on the offense and team were never more apparent when Prescott went down with a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5.

The Cowboys were 2-3 when Prescott went out for the season, so he wasn't a cure-all, but the offense completely faded with his departure. They scored just 41 points in the next four games, going 0-4.

Jerry Jones and Co. have constructed one of the best collections of weapons. They need Prescott to be an elite distributor to turn the offense into the elite unit that it can be. Much of that is going to depend on how well Prescott acclimates after his injury.

Thus far, the star quarterback is saying the right things when it comes to his recovery.

“I’ve buried the injury, honestly guys, you know me,” Prescott said after team workouts, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “From the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it. I’ve buried it mentally."

For the sake of the team and the league, let's hope those words ring true. Still, you never know a player is over the mental aspect of an injury until they get out on the field and prove they can have the same success.

Doing so will be pivotal for Dallas.