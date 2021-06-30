Dolphins' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins took a step forward as a franchise in 2020. Now they'll be looking to make the transition from plucky underdog to a bonafide challenger to the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots for the AFC East crown.

Josh Allen and the team from Orchard Park were able to take the throne in the division now bereft of Tom Brady, but Miami did enough to put itself on the radar. In most years, their 10-6 record would have made the playoffs. Last year, it just so happened to be a potential building block for a good run.

Miami rode a strong defense, a little bit of Fitzmagic and a strong rookie season from Tua Tagovailoa. With the safety net of Ryan Fitzpatrick removed and the offense seeing a continued overhaul, there's no guarantee that success will roll over into the new campaign.

There are plenty of questions to be answered about this roster and the 2021 campaign in general. Here are the biggest questions facing the team as they prepare for training camp.