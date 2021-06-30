2021 NBA Mock Draft: Pro Comparisons and Predictions for Elite Guard Prospects

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Pro Comparisons and Predictions for Elite Guard ProspectsJune 30, 2021
While the 2021 NBA draft is still nearly a month away, it's not difficult to zero in on who the first few selections are likely to be. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is largely considered a lock for the No. 1 spot, though the Detroit Pistons aren't going to rush their decision.
"Sources tell me that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit," The Athletic's James Edwards III recently wrote.
The Pistons have some flexibility at the top of Round 1 because they aren't locked into taking a point guard. They already have 2020 seventh overall pick Killian Hayes at the position, meaning Detroit could utilize Cunningham at shooting guard or take either Green or Mobley and not think twice about it.
Mobley is the outlier of the top four, as Cunningham, Green and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs are all likely top-five picks, according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. Here, you'll find an up-close look at some of the top 2021 guard prospects and a full first-round mock.
Top 25 Big Board
1. Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Jalen Green, SG, G League Ignite
3. Evan Mobley, PF/C, USC
4. Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, G League Ignite
6. Jalen Johnson, PF, Duke
7. Scottie Barnes, PF, Florida State
8. Franz Wagner, SF/PF, Michigan
9. Keon Johnson, SG/SF, Tennessee
10. Josh Giddey, PG/SG Adelaide 36ers
11. Moses Moody, SG/SF, Arkansas
12. James Bouknight, SG, Connecticut
13. Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
14. Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky
15. Davion Mitchell, PG/SG, Baylor
16. Kai Jones, PF, Texas
17. Jared Butler, PG/SG, Baylor
18. Jaden Springer, PG/SG, Tennessee
19. Alperen Sengun, C, Turkey
20. Aaron Henry, SG/SF, Michigan State
21. Josh Christopher, SG/SF, Arizona State
22. Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
23. Greg Brown, PF, Texas
24. Tre Mann, PG, Florida
25. Day'Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina
Round 1 Mock Draft
1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, SG, G League
4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Orlando Magic: Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota): Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago): Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke
9. Sacramento Kings: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
11. Charlotte Hornets: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
12. San Antonio Spurs: James Bouknight, SG, UConn
13. Indiana Pacers: Ziaire Williams, SG, Stanford
14. Golden State Warriors: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
15. Washington Wizards: Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston): Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, PF, Texas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami): Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky
19. New York Knicks: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
20. Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
21. New York Knicks (from Dallas): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
23. Houston Rockets (from Portland): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
24 Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga
26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
30. Utah Jazz: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
Top Guard Prospects
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
Cunningham isn't yet a lock at No. 1, but it's hard to argue that he isn't worthy of the top spot. A 6'8", 220-pound guard with offensive upside to spare, Cunningham is as close to a can't-miss prospect as you'll find in this draft class.
Cunningham projects as an archetypal 2021 NBA point guard, armed with size, strength, court vision and the ability to create his own shot. While it's not entirely fair to compare Cunningham to superstar Luka Doncic, the skill set is there.
"He's not going to jump over tall buildings. He's not super explosive, but his size and strength and basketball acumen—[that's] where he's very similar to Luka," ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.
Even if the Pistons ultimately decide to go in a different direction, it appears they couldn't go wrong by picking Cunningham at No. 1
Pro Comparison: Luka Doncic
Prediction: Detroit Pistons, No. 1 overall
Jalen Green, SG, G League
If the Pistons decide to pass on Cunningham, there's a good chance that G League prospect Jalen Green would be the selection.
"This has been reported other places already, including by our own Sam Vecenie, but I can very much confirm that the Pistons are intrigued by G League Ignite guard Jalen Green and could take him over Cunningham," The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote.
Green, who had 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game last season, is an intriguing prospect. Though perhaps not as clean a player as Cunningham, the 6'5", 180-pound shooting guard does not lack upside.
A more natural shooting guard than Cunningham, Green would make a lot of sense for the Pistons. However, with Cunningham as our pick at No. 1, Green slots in with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland currently has Collin Sexton at guard, but according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, the Cavs are considering moving on from Sexton sooner rather than later.
Pro Comparison: Anthony Edwards
Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers, No. 3 overall
Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
There's a reasonable chance that the Toronto Raptors part with standout point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason. Lowry wasn't moved before the trade deadline but will be an unrestricted free agent. Therefore, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs would be a fantastic pickup at No. 4 even if he is a step below Green and Cunningham.
"Cunningham is locked into the top spot, and Suggs is a hair behind Green and Mobley, based on Suggs' weaker handle for creation and low-volume three-point numbers," Wasserman wrote.
While Suggs has some flaws in the perimeter game, he is also an explosive playmaker inside.
"A powerful guard with a well-rounded game, Suggs profiles nicely as a lead initiator in the NBA. He has terrific athleticism and quick-twitch, mixed with terrific power and explosion as a dunker," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.
Because of his unpolished outside shot, Suggs can draw some comparisons to New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, though he's perhaps a better two-way player and less potent as a distributor. Like Ball, Suggs should be a fine offensive centerpiece early in his career, though perhaps not a legitimate superstar.
Pro Comparison: Lonzo Ball
Prediction: Toronto Raptors, No. 4 overall