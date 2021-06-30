2021 NBA Mock Draft: Pro Comparisons and Predictions for Elite Guard Prospects

3 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State

Cunningham isn't yet a lock at No. 1, but it's hard to argue that he isn't worthy of the top spot. A 6'8", 220-pound guard with offensive upside to spare, Cunningham is as close to a can't-miss prospect as you'll find in this draft class.

Cunningham projects as an archetypal 2021 NBA point guard, armed with size, strength, court vision and the ability to create his own shot. While it's not entirely fair to compare Cunningham to superstar Luka Doncic, the skill set is there.

"He's not going to jump over tall buildings. He's not super explosive, but his size and strength and basketball acumen—[that's] where he's very similar to Luka," ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Even if the Pistons ultimately decide to go in a different direction, it appears they couldn't go wrong by picking Cunningham at No. 1

Pro Comparison: Luka Doncic

Prediction: Detroit Pistons, No. 1 overall

Jalen Green, SG, G League

If the Pistons decide to pass on Cunningham, there's a good chance that G League prospect Jalen Green would be the selection.

"This has been reported other places already, including by our own Sam Vecenie, but I can very much confirm that the Pistons are intrigued by G League Ignite guard Jalen Green and could take him over Cunningham," The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote.

Green, who had 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game last season, is an intriguing prospect. Though perhaps not as clean a player as Cunningham, the 6'5", 180-pound shooting guard does not lack upside.

A more natural shooting guard than Cunningham, Green would make a lot of sense for the Pistons. However, with Cunningham as our pick at No. 1, Green slots in with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland currently has Collin Sexton at guard, but according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, the Cavs are considering moving on from Sexton sooner rather than later.

Pro Comparison: Anthony Edwards

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers, No. 3 overall

Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga

There's a reasonable chance that the Toronto Raptors part with standout point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason. Lowry wasn't moved before the trade deadline but will be an unrestricted free agent. Therefore, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs would be a fantastic pickup at No. 4 even if he is a step below Green and Cunningham.

"Cunningham is locked into the top spot, and Suggs is a hair behind Green and Mobley, based on Suggs' weaker handle for creation and low-volume three-point numbers," Wasserman wrote.

While Suggs has some flaws in the perimeter game, he is also an explosive playmaker inside.

"A powerful guard with a well-rounded game, Suggs profiles nicely as a lead initiator in the NBA. He has terrific athleticism and quick-twitch, mixed with terrific power and explosion as a dunker," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.

Because of his unpolished outside shot, Suggs can draw some comparisons to New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, though he's perhaps a better two-way player and less potent as a distributor. Like Ball, Suggs should be a fine offensive centerpiece early in his career, though perhaps not a legitimate superstar.

Pro Comparison: Lonzo Ball

Prediction: Toronto Raptors, No. 4 overall