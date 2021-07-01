5 NBA Teams with the Most Upside This Offseason

1 of 5

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

2020-21 Record/Standing: 33-39, 10th place in Eastern Conference

Key Returning Players: PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, F Miles Bridges, PF P.J. Washington

The Charlotte Hornets were in the running for home-court advantage in the first round for much of the regular season and were 27-24 on April 9 before they finished on a 6-15 skid. Most of this can be attributed to LaMelo Ball's late-March wrist injury and his understandable dip in play following his return May 1.

Falling out of the playoffs (perhaps for the last time in a while) isn't all bad, however, as the Hornets will pick 11th in a draft that still features plenty of talent beyond the top 10. While center is its biggest need, Charlotte should still eye the best player available outside point guard.

There's also free agency, where the Hornets can free $21 million in cap space by renouncing Cody Zeller and Malik Monk and bring back impending restricted free agent Devonte' Graham. For a team that needs a new starting center, there should be plenty available (Richaun Holmes, Nerlens Noel, Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell, Serge Ibaka).

While Rozier, 27, and Hayward, 31, represent a pair of offensively dynamic wings in their primes, this roster still has a lot of room for internal improvement.

Ball, 6'6" and the Rookie of the Year, is the type of big playmaker other guys love to share the floor with. His own shot looked good before the wrist injury (45.1 percent overall, 37.5 percent from three), a previous concern heading into the draft.

Bridges posted 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from three in 19 starts and looked like a different player next to Ball. Yet he will have to serve as a high-flying sixth man with Rozier and Hayward around. Washington can play both power forward and small-ball 5, giving this lineup the spacing it needs.

This team will live and die by Ball, but there's plenty of other rising talent mixed with playoff-tested veterans who will make for a big rise in the East next year.