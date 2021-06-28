X

    Trae Young's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Bruise; Hawks PG Questionable for Game 4 

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 28, 2021
    ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 27: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 27, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young suffered a bone bruise to his right foot and is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.  

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    The Hawks say Trae Young had an MRI taken earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and it revealed a bone bruise to his right foot. Young will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.

    The dynamic playmaker is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists over 15 games this postseason. 

    Young sprained his ankle during Game 3 of the series after accidentally stepping on the foot of a referee along the sidelines in the third quarter. The point guard soon exited the floor and was treated in the locker room before returning in the fourth quarter. 

    After the Bucks won Sunday's game, 113-102, to take a 3-1 series lead, Young said his ankle was bothering him.

    "It's sore right now," he told reporters"It's hurting, it's frustrating ... it's hurting a little bit and it's sore." 

    The team scheduled an MRI for Young the following day and continued to provide treatment in the hope he'd be feeling better for Game 4 in Atlanta. While the guard poured in 35 points in Game 3, he notched just three points in the fourth quarter after his injury, shooting 1-of-4 from the floor.

    Young explained how the "freaky bad accident" limited his mobility late in the game. 

    "Really just my blow-by speed," Young said. "I mean, that's a big part of my game, is my ability just to blow by anybody. And when you're on the left side and you're trying to blow by, you got to use your right foot."

    Now the Hawks will have to find away to work through Young's latest setback as Atlanta seeks to keep its season alive. Expect interim head coach Nate McMillan to rely more on Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and Tony Snell to make up for Young's absence. 

