Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding LA's 2021 Rebuilding Plans

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

As four teams remain in this year's NBA playoffs, the rest of the league is looking ahead to the offseason. That includes the Los Angeles Lakers, who have plenty of work to do following their first-round postseason exit.

Only five players have guaranteed contracts for the 2021-22 season, so the Lakers will be trying to figure out how they want to assemble their roster. They will continue to build around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the supporting cast could dictate the team's success.

Still, Los Angeles is capable of bouncing back after its disappointing conclusion to the 2020-21 campaign. After all, this is a team that won the title the previous season while in the NBA bubble.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers as the offseason gets closer.