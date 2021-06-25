Chris Paul Says Clippers 'Outplayed' Suns in Game 3: 'I've Got to Be Better'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists but shot just 5-of-19 in a 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After the game, Paul gave credit to the Clippers' effort while pointing the finger at himself.

"They outplayed us tonight. ... You could tell they had a lot more energy. I’ve got to be better," Paul told reporters postgame, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on June 16 following his team's four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. He missed the first two games of the Western Conference Finals before returning Thursday.

The 36-year-old floor general also commented on his absence, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "S--t happens. And it did. And I'm here now. I'm cool."

Paul played 39 minutes in his return to the Suns, who still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. ET at Los Angeles' Staples Center.