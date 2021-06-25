X

    Chris Paul Says Clippers 'Outplayed' Suns in Game 3: 'I've Got to Be Better'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 25, 2021

    Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, passes while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists but shot just 5-of-19 in a 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

    After the game, Paul gave credit to the Clippers' effort while pointing the finger at himself.

    "They outplayed us tonight. ... You could tell they had a lot more energy. I’ve got to be better," Paul told reporters postgame, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

    Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on June 16 following his team's four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. He missed the first two games of the Western Conference Finals before returning Thursday.

    The 36-year-old floor general also commented on his absence, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "S--t happens. And it did. And I'm here now. I'm cool."

    Paul played 39 minutes in his return to the Suns, who still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. ET at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Booker Says Nose Was Fine

      Devin Booker doesn’t blame nose injury for loss: ‘The nose feels fine, we just lost the game’

      Booker Says Nose Was Fine
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Booker Says Nose Was Fine

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Paul George Powers Clippers to Game 3 Win

      PG13 drops 27 pts, 15 rebs as LA takes down Suns. Phoenix leads series 2-1

      Paul George Powers Clippers to Game 3 Win
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Paul George Powers Clippers to Game 3 Win

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Payne Ruled Out for Game 3

      Suns guard will not return vs. Clippers due to ankle injury

      Cam Payne Ruled Out for Game 3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Cam Payne Ruled Out for Game 3

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      D-backs players show support for Suns on way to San Diego

      D-backs players show support for Suns on way to San Diego
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      D-backs players show support for Suns on way to San Diego

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports