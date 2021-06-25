X

    Devin Booker Says Nose Injury Is 'Fine' Despite Struggles in Suns' Game 3 Loss

    Devin Booker prepares to enter the game during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix.
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Devin Booker didn't use his broken nose as an excuse for his poor performance in the Phoenix Suns' 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday. 

    "Nose feels fine," Booker told reporters after the game. "We lost the game."

    The injury occurred during Game 2 when Booker collided with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. The Suns star told ESPN's Rachel Nichols that X-rays confirmed he broke his nose in three different places and the swelling went down after doctors reset it.

    Booker wore a protective face mask on the court in Game 3. 

    Per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, former NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton said Booker called him to ask for advice about how to play while wearing a mask. 

    Hamilton responded by telling Booker to "never take it off during the game and to view it as extra protection from being poked in the eye during drives."

    It appears that Booker might have to get used to playing with a mask on. The 24-year-old was held to 15 points on 5-of-21 shooting from the field on Thursday. It was tied for his worst field-goal percentage (23.8) in a game all season. 

    Booker will have an opportunity to redeem himself when the Suns play the Clippers in Game 4 at the Staples Center on Saturday night. 

