X

    QB Kaidon Salter Dismissed from Tennessee Football Team After Arrest

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021
    Alerted 39m ago in the B/R App

    Photo Credit: Twitter/247Sports

    The University of Tennessee football team dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the program Thursday after he was arrested last week. 

    ESPN's Alex Scarborough reported Salter, who was suspended in March for a separate on-campus incident, faces charges of simple possession and driving without a license. The Volunteers wished him "all the best in his future endeavors" in a statement.

    New UT head coach Josh Heupel discussed the standards of remaining a member of the Vols after Salter was suspended in March.

    "There's high expectations, high standards to represent Tennessee football, and at the same time we're going to stay true to those kids and support them as they go through this process, and as we gain information, we'll be able to share that," Heupel told reporters.

    Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were also suspended at the time.

    Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported Salter, who was reinstated earlier this month, and Amari McNeill were arrested Saturday morning by the University of Tennessee Police Department on simple possession charges after marijuana was found in the vehicle they were in.

    Salter was rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 18 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Cedar Hill High School in Texas in 247Sports' composite rankings.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jarrett Guarantano, the Vols' leading passer in 2020, transferred to Washington State during the offseason.

    Harrison Bailey leads a group of five quarterbacks on the current Tennessee roster that also includes Hendon Hooker, Spencer Smith, Brian Maurer and Sully McDermott.

    The Volunteers open the new campaign Sept. 2 against MAC opponent Bowling Green.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Petco Park Named New Holiday Bowl Site

      Petco Park Named New Holiday Bowl Site
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Petco Park Named New Holiday Bowl Site

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Dossier Reveals Extent of NCAA Allegations Against Arizona State Football

      Dossier Reveals Extent of NCAA Allegations Against Arizona State Football
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Dossier Reveals Extent of NCAA Allegations Against Arizona State Football

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Who Has Best CFB O-Line? 💪

      We project which teams will dominate the trenches in every conference ➡️

      Who Has Best CFB O-Line? 💪
      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      Who Has Best CFB O-Line? 💪

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      The Volquest mailbag podcast

      The Volquest mailbag podcast
      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      The Volquest mailbag podcast

      Rivals
      via Rivals