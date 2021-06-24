QB Kaidon Salter Dismissed from Tennessee Football Team After Arrest

Photo Credit: Twitter/247Sports

The University of Tennessee football team dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the program Thursday after he was arrested last week.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough reported Salter, who was suspended in March for a separate on-campus incident, faces charges of simple possession and driving without a license. The Volunteers wished him "all the best in his future endeavors" in a statement.

New UT head coach Josh Heupel discussed the standards of remaining a member of the Vols after Salter was suspended in March.

"There's high expectations, high standards to represent Tennessee football, and at the same time we're going to stay true to those kids and support them as they go through this process, and as we gain information, we'll be able to share that," Heupel told reporters.

Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were also suspended at the time.

Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported Salter, who was reinstated earlier this month, and Amari McNeill were arrested Saturday morning by the University of Tennessee Police Department on simple possession charges after marijuana was found in the vehicle they were in.

Salter was rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 18 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Cedar Hill High School in Texas in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Jarrett Guarantano, the Vols' leading passer in 2020, transferred to Washington State during the offseason.

Harrison Bailey leads a group of five quarterbacks on the current Tennessee roster that also includes Hendon Hooker, Spencer Smith, Brian Maurer and Sully McDermott.

The Volunteers open the new campaign Sept. 2 against MAC opponent Bowling Green.