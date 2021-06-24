NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Reports Entering 2021 Combine

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Reports Entering 2021 CombineJune 24, 2021
It's combine week in the NBA, the draft lottery was Tuesday night, and the conference finals continue to unravel. There's plenty for basketball fans to take in without delving into the realm of speculation, but with the majority of the league out of the playoff picture, a little trade buzz isn't going to hurt anyone.
The draft won't take place until July 29, and teams cannot officially sign free agents until August 6. You can bet that most of the league is already putting plans in place for the coming months.
What might the early offseason have in store on the trade front? You'll find a look at the latest rumors surrounding the looming NBA trade market here.
Pistons Considering Draft Options, Including Possibly Trading Top Pick
The Detroit Pistons won the draft lottery and hold the No. 1 overall selection. That selection has long seemed destined for Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, though he may not be the only choice for the Pistons.
"Sources tell me that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit," The Athletic's James Edwards III recently wrote.
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said that trading the No. 1 pick is "an option," according to Ron Beard of the Detroit News.
NBA executives often talk of draft "options" in an effort to maintain ambiguity. However, if Edwards is correct and the Pistons aren't particularly sold on Cunningham as the best player in the draft, a trade at the top of Round 1 is indeed a possibility.
Knicks Interested in Trading Up in the Draft
While the New York Knicks probably have no shot at obtaining Detroit's No. 1 pick, they are reportedly interested in trading up in the draft.
The consensus thought appears to be that New York has too talented of a roster to make room for rookies taken with the 19th, 21st and 32nd overall picks—so packaging the three and moving up would make sense.
"That's a question some agents with players in New York's range are asking. They don't see the Knicks keeping all of their early picks (No. 19, No. 21, No. 32)," Yahoo Sports' Ian Begley wrote. "Several opposing teams with picks near New York's feel the same way."
Per Begley, an unnamed executive believes that New York could move into the top eight by packaging their top three selections. That wouldn't get the Knicks a shot at Cunningham, but it could potentially get them a chance at a prospect like Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga, Scottie Barnes or Davion Mitchell.
Executives Believe That Player-for-Player Trade Is "Reasonable" for Ben Simmons
Could Ben Simmons be on his way out in Philadelphia? While the 76ers standout has shown flashes since being drafted first overall in 2016, he has consistently struggled with his shooting. Simmons is also coming off a horrendous series against the Atlanta Hawks—a series in which he scored fewer than 10 points in four of the seven games.
During a recent SportsCenter appearance, Windhorst stated that the ambidextrous Simmons is "weighing" the possibility of switching his shooting hand.
However, the 76ers could consider trading Simmons instead of trying to completely revamp his shooting technique. The question will be what the Sixers might get in return.
According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, some executives believe that a quality role player would be about right.
"Consider Portland. [C.J.] McCollum for Simmons as the main piece in a Blazers-Sixers deal is what executives around the league, just like fans, think is a reasonable trade that makes sense for both sides," O'Connor wrote.
If Philly does decide to move Simmons, don't expect a plethora of high draft picks to headline the return trade package.