    Trae Young Says 'I'm All for the Biggest Moments' After 48-Point Game in Game 1

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 24, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young plays during Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Thanks to Trae Young's 48-point performance, the Atlanta Hawks won their first conference finals game in franchise history on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks

    The star didn't bat an eye when he was asked about his outing after the 116-113 victory at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum:

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Hawks’ Trae Young after 48 points in ECF Game 1 win over Bucks: “I’m all for the biggest moments.” https://t.co/ll86OycFkJ

    Young also posted 11 assists and seven rebounds, with help from John Collins' 23 points and 15 rebounds. 

    Young had 25 points in the first half as the Hawks trailed 59-54. It was a second-half resurgence from Collins that provided him with the backup the Hawks needed to get past the Bucks. 

    By scoring or assisting on 72 points during the game, Young set an NBA record. That total is the most by any player in any conference or division finals game in league history, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats and Info). 

    At 22 years, 278 days old, he is also the second-youngest player to drop at least 45 points with at least 10 rebounds in a playoff game. 

    For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 34 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Jrue Holiday was right behind him with 33 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. 

    Game 2 is Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

