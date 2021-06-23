Nets Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie 'Wants the Bag' in FA; Hopes to Play Near Home

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has declined his player option, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Dinwiddie will become an unrestricted free agent Aug. 6 after turning down the $12.3 million option. The 28-year-old, a Los Angeles native who attended the University of Colorado, is reportedly interested in playing closer to home, though he also "wants the bag."

Dinwiddie only appeared in three games this season after suffering a partial ACL tear. While he was cleared for basketball activities Tuesday, that was too late for the Nets, whom the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Dinwiddie spent the season rehabbing at Phenom Sports Performance in Los Angeles. But neither the Lakers nor Clippers are likely to afford him. A move to either would have to be via a sign-and-trade, per Winfield.

Dinwiddie was a crucial piece of the Nets offense in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, when he averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds. But his middling contract, which was a three-year, $34 million deal, didn't necessarily reflect that.

"We'll deal with Spencer when the time comes," Nets general manager Sean Marks said at the end of this season. "And, obviously Spencer has put himself in a position to secure his future long-term. We'd obviously love to play a role in that, whether that's here or whether we can help him. But you know, we'll focus on that at a later date."

So while he was eyeing a return to the team for the NBA Finals, it seems like Dinwiddie won't be returning at all.