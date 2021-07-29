Trey Murphy III's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Trey Murphy III has made the leap to the NBA, and he'll be suiting up for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Officially, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Murphy at No. 17 overall in Thursday's NBA draft, but he'll be headed to the Pels as part of a reported trade, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

New Orleans also took Stanford's Ziaire Williams at No. 10 overall earlier in the evening.

The 21-year-old left the Virginia Cavaliers early to test the NBA waters after averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 2020-21.

Murphy quickly saw his decision pay off with his name being called in the first round. He now heads to New Orleans to join a backcourt that has some question marks with point guard Lonzo Ball being a restricted free agent.

First-round picks Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are under contract next year.



Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Trey Murphy III

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Mikal Bridges

Scouting Report: Murphy soared up draft boards with shooting accuracy and defensive mobility that create three-and-D potential.

Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Brandon Ingram, SF: $31.7M (2025)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15M (2022)—Wojnarowski reported Valanciunas will be traded to the Pelicans on August 6

Zion Williamson, PF: $10.2M (2023)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $5.1M (2023)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG: $3.7M (2024)

Ziaire Williams, SG/SF: $3.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: $3.1M (2023)

Trey Murphy III, SF/PF: $2.5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Wesley Iwundu, SF: $1.8M (2022)

Wenyen Gabriel, PF: $1.7M (2022)

Didi Louzada, SF: $1.5 (Team option)

Naji Marshall, SF: $1.1M (2024)

Free Agents

James Johnson, PF: UFA

Lonzo Ball, PG: RFA

Josh Hart, SG: RFA

Willy Hernangomez, C: UFA

James Nunnally, SF: RFA

The Durham, North Carolina, native didn't get much of a chance to showcase his skills on the national stage after Virginia was knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the first round by the University of Ohio, but he did notch 12 points and four rebounds in the loss after dropping 15 points against Syracuse in an ACC tournament quarterfinal.

Instead, he got to prove his worth in private workouts and at the NBA combine in Chicago. That appears to have helped his case as he heads to the NBA with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in New Orleans.

