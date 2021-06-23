Warriors' Joe Lacob Not Concerned About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In March, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective that LeBron James had "begun the recruiting" of Stephen Curry to the Los Angeles Lakers in case the Golden State Warriors superstar decided to leave the team when he became a free agent after the 2021-22 season (h/t Silver Screen & Roll).

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami asked Warriors majority governor Joe Lacob what he thought about those comments on Monday's episode of The TK Show. Lacob responded:

"Look, Steph Curry, if he really wanted to leave at the end of his contract, he's a free agent, he's earned the right, he can do it. I said that with Kevin Durant. I'm still friends with Kevin Durant and I still really like him. And I will always love him for what he did for this franchise. By the way, he took less money when he was here. He really helped us. We were able to get a couple of other players. … Players don't usually do that and he did that. So I have great respect and admiration for that for Kevin. And I would for Steph no matter what he does, too. He's done a lot for us, we've done a lot for him. I would hope that we provide the environment for him that he wants to be at for the rest of his [career]. …

"I'm certainly not worried about the guy you mentioned recruiting him. I don't think that's going to happen."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.