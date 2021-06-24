Building the 3-Year Plan for Every NBA Lottery Team

13 of 14

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Year 1, 2021-22

The Spurs need to come to a decision on DeMar DeRozan. If he's willing to return on anything at or under $20 million a year, that would be terrific value. If DeRozan is pushing for a max, San Antonio should let him walk instead. The sweet spot may be in the middle, targeting a team without cap space (Los Angeles Clippers) who could use the Southern California native in a sign-and-trade.

This isn't a roster that should be rebuilding as long as Gregg Popovich is still coaching, however. The 72-year-old likely isn't interested in tanking, making the Spurs a sneaky trade destination for stars that may come on the market. San Antonio should be calling about Ben Simmons, as his talent mixed with Pop's knowledge could bring out the best in the 24-year-old.

Patty Mills should have a lifetime spot on the Spurs roster if he wants it, and bringing back the veteran free agent is important to whatever San Antonio wants to do.

Year 2, 2022-23

Lonnie Walker IV, one of the Spurs' best young pieces who will be 23 in the summer of 2022, will be a restricted free agent. In 38 games as a starter, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and shot 36.8 percent from three. While the Spurs could extend him, it may be worth waiting to see how he handles a bigger role if DeRozan leaves.

Keldon Johnson, on the other hand, is worth extending early. As the team's starting small forward, he made a big jump in Year 2 and should only get better with a larger workload. He's a dynamic scorer who can guard multiple positions and was a steal for the Spurs at No. 29 overall in 2019.

If Luka Samanic hasn't shown the necessary growth by now, the Spurs should look to trade one of their guards or wings for a power forward to play pick-and-roll with.

Year 3, 2023-24

Popovich has to be retired by now, right?

If not, this core could be really good by now, one led by Dejounte Murray, Johnson, Walker, Devin Vassell, Derrick White and whoever the Spurs took with their lottery pick in 2021.

If Popovich is still around, San Antonio should still be on the hunt for stars and vets who can help him win a sixth championship before he officially calls it a career.