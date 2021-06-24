Warriors' Updated 2021 NBA Draft Targets After Lottery Drawing

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors know for certain which picks they have at their disposal.

Whether they decide to keep those picks or trade them away for win-now upgrades remains to be seen, but let's assume the former until proved otherwise.

The Warriors are one of two teams, along with the Orlando Magic, to have a pair of lottery picks. While Golden State didn't receive any fortunate bounces from the ping-pong balls, it avoided major damage, too. So the Dubs head into the offseason armed with picks No. 7 and 14, both of which could help expand the club's 2021-22 rotation.

The following three prospects seem like logical targets.