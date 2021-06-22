2021 NBA Draft: Top Prospects and Pre-Lottery 1st-Round Order

3 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As mentioned, Cunningham is widely regarded as the top prospect in this draft class. He's as close to a can't-miss as there is, and he should be the selection regardless of who wins the lottery on Tuesday.

"There just aren't any true weaknesses with Cunningham's game. I don't have him as highly rated as I had Zion Williamson entering the 2019 draft, but he's in that same stratosphere," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.

There's a slight drop-off after Cunningham, though the next few prospects are certainly worth targeting with a lottery pick.

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, four of the top-five selections—Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs—are locked in at the top:

"The only way my top five looks different by draft night is if I move down Jonathan Kuminga, whose shooting and awareness are worrisome. More background and intel should also come out over the next month on Kuminga and others who'll be trying to make a top-five case during workouts and interviews. Otherwise, Cunningham is locked into the top spot and Suggs is a hair behind Green and Mobley, based on Suggs' weaker handle for creation and low-volume three-point numbers."

The only real question mark in the top five is G League prospect Jonathan Kuminga. While he possesses the upside of a worthy lottery pick, there are some serious questions about his shooting ability.

The 18-year-old shot just 38.7 percent from the floor this past season while making 62.5 percent of his free throws. Still, his athleticism and size (6'7", 220 lbs) could be hard to pass over.

"He's an ideal athlete for positionless basketball, with the ability to switch on defense to guard different types of players," Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington wrote. "His size and explosiveness suggest high upside, which many teams will be intrigued by, even if it could take some years before he realizes it."

As for which prospect goes directly after Cunningham, that could depend entirely on which team lands the No. 2 pick. Mobley and Green are both fantastic prospects, but they bring different skill sets to the table.

We're likely to have a better idea of how the top five will unfold after Tuesday evening.