Nationals' Max Scherzer Scratched from Start vs. Orioles with Triceps Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night with right triceps discomfort.



This isn't the first setback for the 36-year-old this season. Washington placed him on the injured list in June with a groin problem after he exited a game following just 12 pitches.

The right-hander finished in the top five of Cy Young voting in seven consecutive seasons from 2013 through 2019 and has compiled a 2.83 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 105 innings this season.

Jon Lester, who is 3-4 with a 4.99 ERA across 15 starts, will start in Scherzer's place at Camden Yards.