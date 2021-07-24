X

    Nationals' Max Scherzer Scratched from Start vs. Orioles with Triceps Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2021
    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night with right triceps discomfort. 

    Jesse Dougherty @dougherty_jesse

    Max Scherzer has been scratched tonight because of mild tricep soreness (not a trade!) stemming from swinging, not throwing. Hope is that he’ll avoid the IL and be ready to pitch in a few days.

    This isn't the first setback for the 36-year-old this season. Washington placed him on the injured list in June with a groin problem after he exited a game following just 12 pitches.

    The right-hander finished in the top five of Cy Young voting in seven consecutive seasons from 2013 through 2019 and has compiled a 2.83 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 105 innings this season.

    Jon Lester, who is 3-4 with a 4.99 ERA across 15 starts, will start in Scherzer's place at Camden Yards.

