Max Scherzer Placed on 10-Day IL by Nationals with Groin Injury

Max Scherzer Placed on 10-Day IL by Nationals with Groin InjuryJune 15, 2021
The Washington Nationals placed ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with groin inflammation, retroactive to June 12.
Scherzer exited his start Saturday against the San Francisco Giants after 12 pitches. The seven-time All-Star told reporters after the game that he tweaked his groin, and an MRI revealed it was inflammation with no strain.
The team is taking a cautious approach in placing him on the IL.
Injuries and depth have played significant roles as Washington has posted a 28-35 record. Stephen Strasburg has only thrown 21.2 innings with a right shoulder injury. Erick Fedde, who has a 3.86 ERA in nine starts, also spent time on the injured list.
The 36-year-old Scherzer continues to be the ace of the Nationals pitching staff. The right-hander ranks ninth in MLB with a 2.21 ERA, fourth with a 0.81 WHIP and sixth with 104 strikeouts.
Washington's rotation without Scherzer is not strong. He's the only pitcher with an ERA under 4.00 in at least 10 starts.
Nationals put Scherzer on IL with groin injury