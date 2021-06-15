X

    Max Scherzer Placed on 10-Day IL by Nationals with Groin Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, center, stands on the mound as a trainer comes to check on him during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington. Scherzer left the game with an injury. Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is at center left. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Washington Nationals placed ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with groin inflammation, retroactive to June 12.

    Scherzer exited his start Saturday against the San Francisco Giants after 12 pitches. The seven-time All-Star told reporters after the game that he tweaked his groin, and an MRI revealed it was inflammation with no strain.

    The team is taking a cautious approach in placing him on the IL.

    Injuries and depth have played significant roles as Washington has posted a 28-35 record. Stephen Strasburg has only thrown 21.2 innings with a right shoulder injury. Erick Fedde, who has a 3.86 ERA in nine starts, also spent time on the injured list.

    The 36-year-old Scherzer continues to be the ace of the Nationals pitching staff. The right-hander ranks ninth in MLB with a 2.21 ERA, fourth with a 0.81 WHIP and sixth with 104 strikeouts.

    Washington's rotation without Scherzer is not strong. He's the only pitcher with an ERA under 4.00 in at least 10 starts.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nationals put Scherzer on IL with groin injury

      Nationals put Scherzer on IL with groin injury
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      Nationals put Scherzer on IL with groin injury

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Washington Nationals’ lineup for 2nd of 3 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in D.C.

      Washington Nationals’ lineup for 2nd of 3 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in D.C.
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      Washington Nationals’ lineup for 2nd of 3 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in D.C.

      Federal Baseball
      via Federal Baseball

      MLB cracks down on foreign substances with threat of 10-game suspensions

      MLB cracks down on foreign substances with threat of 10-game suspensions
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      MLB cracks down on foreign substances with threat of 10-game suspensions

      The Washington Times https://www.washingtontimes.com
      via The Washington Times

      Nationals' Max Scherzer hits injured list with groin inflammation six weeks ahead of MLB trade deadline

      Nationals' Max Scherzer hits injured list with groin inflammation six weeks ahead of MLB trade deadline
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      Nationals' Max Scherzer hits injured list with groin inflammation six weeks ahead of MLB trade deadline

      R.J. Anderson
      via CBSSports.com