2021 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions and High-Risk Prospects Who Will Be Taken Early

0 of 4

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

While there's no such thing as a sure thing in the NBA draft, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham appears to be about as close as a team is going to find this year. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick is arguably the safest pick in the 2021 NBA draft class.

"There just aren't any true weaknesses with Cunningham's game," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.

Naturally, not every prospect is as clean as Cunningham, and not every top selection will come without risk. Teams regularly weigh upside over uncertainty and gamble on high-ceiling, low-floor prospects. As long as some of those gambles pay off—the undersized but offensively potent Trae Young is one recent example—teams will continue to take risks.

Here we'll examine three 2021 draft prospects who carry their fair share of boom-or-bust potential but who are still likely to go early in the draft. Before that, though, is a first-round mock.