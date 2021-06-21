NBA Draft Lottery 2021: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the CombineJune 21, 2021
NBA Draft Lottery 2021: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the Combine
The 2021 NBA draft combine is here, with some of the nation's top prospects set to showcase their talents in Chicago.
According to NBA.com, 69 draft prospects are scheduled to attend the combine, which will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
At the combine, team decision-makers and fans alike should get a better idea of how the top prospects stack up against one another. On Tuesday, June 22, they'll find out where teams will select via the annual draft lottery.
While the 2020-21 NBA playoffs continue to unfold, this will be an important week as it relates to the draft. Here, you'll find some of the latest predraft chatter, including a full first-round mock.
First-Round Mock Draft
1. Houston Rockets: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Detroit Pistons: Jalen Green, SG, G League
3. Orlando Magic: Evan Mobley, C, USC
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): James Bouknight, SG, UConn
7. Toronto Raptors: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke
9. Sacramento Kings: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
12. San Antonio Spurs: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
13. Indiana Pacers: Ziaire Williams, SG, Stanford
14. Golden State Warriors: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
15. Washington Wizards: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, PF, Texas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky
19. New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
20. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga
29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
30. Utah Jazz: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
*Draft order via Tankathon
Lottery Odds for No. 1 Pick
Houston Rockets: 14 percent
Detroit Pistons: 14 percent
Orlando Magic 14 percent
Oklahoma City Thunder: 11.5 percent
Cleveland Cavaliers: 11.5 percent
Minnesota Timberwolves: 9 percent
Toronto Raptors: 7.5 percent
Chicago Bulls: 4.5 percent
Sacramento Kings: 4.5 percent
New Orleans Pelicans: 4.5 percent
Charlotte Hornets: 1.8 percent
San Antonio Spurs: 1.7 percent
Indiana Pacers: 1 percent
Golden State Warriors: 0.5 percent
Full lottery odds via Tankathon
Draft and Lottery Preview
Whichever team wins the draft lottery will almost certainly take Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. While Cunningham isn't quite a lock of Zion Williamson proportions, he is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall
"There just aren't any true weaknesses with Cunningham's game. I don't have him as highly rated as I had Zion Williamson entering the 2019 draft, but he's in that same stratosphere," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.
Things are a little less certain after Cunningham, though teams picking in the top five will have some quality options. USC center Evan Mobley and G League guard Jalen Green are a level behind Cunningham, but both are worthy of the No. 2 selection.
Which prospect goes No. 2 could hinge entirely on which team lands the selection.
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga are also in the conversation, though another tier below Mobley and Green—according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman:
"The only way my top five looks different by draft night is if I move down Jonathan Kuminga, whose shooting and awareness are worrisome. More background and intel should also come out over the next month on Kuminga and others who'll be trying to make a top-five case during workouts and interviews. Otherwise, Cunningham is locked into the top spot and Suggs is a hair behind Green and Mobley, based on Suggs' weaker handle for creation and low-volume three-point numbers."
Things get much less clear after the top four or five picks, so landing a high selection spot in the lottery will be key for certain teams. However, this is expected to be a deep draft class with plenty of role-playing talent available for teams who don't land a top lottery pick.
The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have the best odds of getting the top spot, and we'll find out soon enough who actually wins the lottery.
The lottery is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Live coverage will be found on ESPN.