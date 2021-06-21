NBA Draft Lottery 2021: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the Combine

3 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Whichever team wins the draft lottery will almost certainly take Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. While Cunningham isn't quite a lock of Zion Williamson proportions, he is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall

"There just aren't any true weaknesses with Cunningham's game. I don't have him as highly rated as I had Zion Williamson entering the 2019 draft, but he's in that same stratosphere," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.

Things are a little less certain after Cunningham, though teams picking in the top five will have some quality options. USC center Evan Mobley and G League guard Jalen Green are a level behind Cunningham, but both are worthy of the No. 2 selection.

Which prospect goes No. 2 could hinge entirely on which team lands the selection.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga are also in the conversation, though another tier below Mobley and Green—according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman:

"The only way my top five looks different by draft night is if I move down Jonathan Kuminga, whose shooting and awareness are worrisome. More background and intel should also come out over the next month on Kuminga and others who'll be trying to make a top-five case during workouts and interviews. Otherwise, Cunningham is locked into the top spot and Suggs is a hair behind Green and Mobley, based on Suggs' weaker handle for creation and low-volume three-point numbers."

Things get much less clear after the top four or five picks, so landing a high selection spot in the lottery will be key for certain teams. However, this is expected to be a deep draft class with plenty of role-playing talent available for teams who don't land a top lottery pick.

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have the best odds of getting the top spot, and we'll find out soon enough who actually wins the lottery.

The lottery is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Live coverage will be found on ESPN.