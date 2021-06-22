5 NBA Free Agents with the Most Risk Attached

1 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball is not a risky investment in a vacuum. He is only 23, can defend either backcourt slot and has dispelled questions about the viability of his jumper by canning 37.6 percent of his triples over the past two seasons. He is a genuinely really good NBA player who, given his age, has room to get even better.

Different tunes would be sung if his opening-stretch slump this past year sustained and prompted the New Orleans Pelicans to hock him for pennies on the dollar at the March 25 trade deadline. It didn't. He averaged 15.3 points and 6.0 assists while hitting 39.8 percent of his 8.6 three-point attempts per game after his name ambled into the early-season trade talk.

If anything, Lonzo increased his value ahead of restricted free agency. Malik Beasley and Stephen Curry were the only players to match his long-range efficiency and volume post-rut, and in a market devoid of gettable megastars, he looms as one of the glitziest options for bigger spenders.

Therein lies the risk: Between Lonzo's play (for the most part), a bare-bones free-agency pool and the sense that the Pelicans may neither want nor be able to afford him, the stage is set for admirers to come after him fast and hard. Do not rule out his getting an offer sheet worth $20 million or more annually.

Paying him that much is akin to stepping out on a limb overlooking a thousand-foot drop. It doesn't matter whether it's the Pelicans or another team footing the bill. Spending that much money on a "point" guard implies an ability to comprehensively run an offense. That isn't Lonzo's modus operandi.

He continues to have limitations as a half-court creator. Defenses don't yet have to meticulously plan against his off-the-dribble jumper, and he isn't an aggressive downhill attacker. Among everyone who finished 200 drives this season, his 37.9 percent clip in those situations ranked 163rd.

New Orleans' half-court offense was better with him on the floor, but that says more about the time he spent logging beside Point Zion Williamson. The Pelicans' half-court efficiency plunged whenever Lonzo played without him.

Any team prepared to pay top dollar for his services must have a minimum of two other playmakers who can run the show outside of transition. And at that point, if your de facto floor general cannot consistently or effectively spearhead possessions against set defenses, is paying him $18 to $22 million—or more—per year really the best use of your cap?