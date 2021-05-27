Biggest Offseason Challenge for Every NBA Team That Missed the Playoffs

14 of 14

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Rebuilding? Retooling? Gearing up for an immediate return to contention? Fringe contention?

If you know what the Toronto Raptors are doing, please loop me in. It doesn't even feel like they have a firm grasp on the next step. Trading Kyle Lowry at the deadline might've provided a modicum of clarity. Keeping him confuses their outlook.

Perhaps it makes it more likely they want to re-sign Lowry. Based on how close they came to moving him, maybe it doesn't mean anything. It could be a sign they plan to work with him on sign-and-trade scenarios over the summer. It could be telltale of nothing at all.

Masai Ujiri's own free agency might be the bigger harbinger of where the Raptors go from here. He won't want for aggressive suitors peddling extravagant salaries, and it sounds like he's prepared to entertain his options—unless the team governorship makes it impossible for him to leave. As he told reporters at season's end, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

"I want to know, 'So what's the next lift? What's the next five years? What's the next 10 years? What are we doing to put ourselves in the conversation with all the great teams and all the winners?' That's what we want to do, and that's the conversation that I'm going to have with [ownership]. And, yes, I'm going to have asks, and I'm going to have a lot of things that I think we need to put forward here to address these things, and I think ownership is open to hear this."

Losing Ujiri would suggest the Raptors are prepping for more of an overhaul. It would certainly seem to portend Lowry's exit. But it isn't quite clear what an overhaul would look like.

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher (non-guaranteed), Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have the makings of a playoff nucleus. They outscored opponents by 33.4 points per 100 possessions in the (limited) reps they tallied without Lowry on the floor. Re-signing Gary Trent Jr. (restricted) and adding a lottery pick to the party even better equips Toronto to compete without Lowry. Malachi Flynn, Freddie Gillespie (non-guaranteed) and Yuta Watanabe (non-guaranteed) could all make jumps, too.

Does that, in turn, convince the Raptors to make this year a placeholder partial-tank regardless of what happens with Lowry? And does that view motivate them to shell out the $20-plus million annually it'll undoubtedly take to keep him around?

Shifting gears, are more nuclear scenarios on the table? Is Ujiri or his successor (presumably Bobby Webster) married to this core without Lowry? Is there a world in which both Siakam and VanVleet find themselves on the trade block this offseason?

Don't pretend to have the answers to these questions now. The Raptors' situation typifies fluid. Solidifying their arc must be this offseason's primary aim, a philosophical coagulation that begins with resolving the futures of this franchise's two most important people.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass. Salary information via Basketball Insiders and Spotrac.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale), and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by Adam Fromal.