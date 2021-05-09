1 Question Still Haunting Every NBA Team This Season

30 of 30

Focusing on the Washington Wizards' biggest picture is fair game. Bradley Beal is slated for free agency in 2022 (player option), and star-trade vultures will continue circling him regardless of what he says unless his team plays itself out of stuck-in-the-mud territory.

Washington is doing just that at the moment. Since beginning April on a four-game losing streak, it has gone 14-4, with the league's seventh-best net rating. The question, as ever, remains: Is this sustainable?

That doubles as an inquiry into the defense. The Wizards are sixth in points scored per 100 possessions over this span, but that's not difficult to accept. A team with Beal, Davis Bertans and a version of Russell Westbrook who isn't playing through a torn quad is getting buckets? You don't say.

The defense is tougher to reconcile. Washington ranked 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions through its first 49 games, making this stretch in which it places ninth the outlier. But as The Athletic's Seth Partnow outlined, this team isn't so much getting lucky as less unlucky:

"There were some indications early in the season that Washington had been unfortunate. Depending on the day, there were moments when the Wizards were simultaneously first in CTG’s opponent shot location yet last in eFG% allowed. Granted, some of this disconnect was likely the result of an apparent oddity in the coding of shot locations of games played in Washington. The difference between a “restricted area” attempt and one from “paint (non-RA)” is substantially in a simple location model, and games played in Washington have seen the stingiest scorekeeping in recent NBA history in terms of awarding “restricted area” attempts. Meaning, in reality, their opponent shot profile was not quite as good as indicated."

Through those first 49 games, the Wizards' expected effective field-goal percentage allowed ranked first, but their actual effective field-goal percentage allowed placed 17th. They still own the league's best expected field-goal percentage on defense during this stretch; their actual effective field-goal percentage allowed has just climbed to 11th. It also helps that their rotation is stocked with more active presences around the rim beyond just Robin Lopez.

The tenability of this shift is a matter of course. And if the trend holds, it probably won't do more than ensure the Wizards escape the play-in tournament and suffer a first-round loss. That's not nothing. A strong close to the year at both ends gives them a direction off which to build, and no step in the right direction is too small when Beal's future remains, in some form, at stake.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and accurate through Thursday's games.

