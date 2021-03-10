Updated Championship Odds for Every NBA Team

26 of 30

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Is it disrespectful to have the Utah Jazz at No. 5 when they own the league's best record at the halfway point? Is it an overreaction to their three losses in four games ahead of the All-Star break?

Or is it—gasp—just right? Let's go with this one.

Poking holes in the Jazz's championship candidacy has become a rite of passage. We can all, collectively, stand to tone it down. The Jazz are really good. Like, really, really good. They have an abundance of shooters, a tidy collection of creators, a transformative defender in the middle and depth for days. They are more than just a great regular-season story.

That doesn't shield them against all concerns.

Some will spotlight an absence of superstar shot creation, a fault that depends heavily on how you view Donovan Mitchell but can still persist when looking beyond him. This isn't the route to go. Utah has Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Joe Ingles in addition to Mitchell and ranks first in effective field-goal percentage on pull-up jumpers. The offense can withstand playoff defenses.

Does the Jazz's own defense ideally translate to the postseason? It looks like a dumb question at first read. They are second in points allowed per 100 possessions, and Rudy Gobert remains a top-three Defensive Player of the Year candidate who cannot, despite claims to the contrary, be readily played off the floor.

Utah's perimeter rotation accounts for all of the iffiness. It has formed a top-tier defense without employing a lockdown wing defender. That's at the very least worth monitoring when the Jazz will probably have to go through one, if not both, of the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nobody is going to entirely neutralize the Anthony Davis-LeBron James and Paul George-Kawhi Leonard partnerships. Every opposing team is to some extent in the Jazz's boat. But others have no-brainer options to throw at them. Utah's roster is such that Georges Niang or Miye Oni may need to get reps when it matters most.