Top Offseason Priority for Every Projected NBA Lottery Team

5 of 10

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Priorities this general can come off vague and lazy. This isn't meant to be. Ambiguity is merely ingrained to the Minnesota Timberwolves' DNA.

They have tethered themselves to a sense of urgency on multiple occasions during Gersson Rosas' run as team president. Acquiring D'Angelo Russell, paying Malik Beasley last summer and even switching head coaches midstream were all win-now moves.

Karl-Anthony Towns' overall superstardom only adds to that pressure. So, too, does Anthony Edwards' midseason ascension. Minnesota now has a five-man base—Beasley, DLo, Edwards, KAT and, yes, Jaden McDaniels—that makes a ton of sense on paper. (Of note: Injuries have limited this quintet to just 26 possessions on the year.)

Where the Timberwolves go from here is not a cut-and-dry issue. Everything first and foremost hinges on the fate of their first-round pick. It is owed to the Golden State Warriors with top-three protection. Minnesota is currently on course to have a 27.6 percent chance of keeping it.

Conventional wisdom suggests the Timberwolves take one of Cade Cunningham (consensus No. 1), Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs if they retain their first-rounder. But might they consider moving it for whatever star is available this offseason? Especially if it's not the Cade Cunningham pick?

This question persists even if Minnesota forfeits the selection. It can still dangle other first-rounders in trade talks to obtain more win-now talent. But is mortgaging more of its future worth the reward? Are the Timberwolves a playoff-worthy team next season with the current core plus some moves on the margins in free agency, where their best spending tool will be the mid-level exception?

Most importantly, can they significantly beef up the defense with the resources available to them? They are 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and suffering from wholesale flaws. They allow too many looks at the rim and, though some of this might be bad luck, rank dead last in three-point defense.

Lowering their foul rate might be more of an institutional fix, but do they have someone to rumble with bigger wings who doesn't crimp their offense? McDaniels and Naz Reid are basically their sole two-way players, depending on where you stand with Ricky Rubio.

Nothing is given in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves cannot simply count on internal improvement and better health vaulting them into the playoff discussion. Their situation gets a tad more discernible if this year's first-round stays put, but given all they've already put into this roster, they'll have to weigh more acts of doubling-down no matter how the draft lottery shakes out.