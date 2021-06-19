Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Saturday's NBA PlayoffsJune 19, 2021
Kevin Durant has been unstoppable in the last two games of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Every Milwaukee player who tried to guard Durant over the last two games faced the same fate, as the lanky forward sank jumper after jumper.
You can't ignore how dominant Durant has been, and that makes him an easy candidate for the MVP (2x points) role in Saturday's single-game FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contest.
Durant once again carries the highest salary of any individual in the series for Saturday's Game 7.
To get into the money-winning positions, you need to find the right combination of players around Durant that can give you production from all five roster positions within the $60,000 salary cap.
Build Around Kevin Durant
One of the main DFS strategies from the Nets-Bucks series will not change for Game 7.
Durant is guaranteed to take a high volume of shots, and with the way he has been shooting, it is easy to see him putting up a minimum of 30 points.
Durant's production warrants a must-start in DFS contests and a likely play in the MVP position on FanDuel.
In four of the six games against Milwaukee, Durant put up 50 or more FanDuel points. He had 96.4 FanDuel points from his 49-point triple-double in Game 5.
Durant leads the entire series in points, field-goal attempts and three-point attempts. He is four assists behind Jrue Holiday for the series lead in that category.
Durant or James Harden should be the primary shot taker in most of Brooklyn's offensive sets, so it makes sense to put both of Brooklyn's stars in your lineup.
You will need some salary-cap flexibility to build a roster around Durant, but there are plenty of options, including Harden, to roster around him.
Partner James Harden with Kevin Durant
Harden has had two games to work his hamstring back to match fitness.
With so much on the line for Brooklyn in Game 7, it would not be a surprise to see Harden unleash a high point total to complement Durant.
Game 7 will likely be a high-scoring affair since each of the three previous games at the Barclays Center had the winning team score at least 114 points. No victorious side in Milwaukee got over 107.
Harden produced 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Game 6. He only attempted nine field goals in the defeat. He had at least a dozen shot attempts in every game versus the Boston Celtics in the first round.
At $13,000, Harden carries a lower salary than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, which could play in your favor when building around Durant.
A Durant-Harden combination allows you to have $30,500 left in salary. That could lead to the addition of Jrue Holiday ($12,500) and a few value pieces, or three players around $10,000 who will likely have lower roster percentages.
Take a Risk on P.J. Tucker
P.J. Tucker's role within the Milwaukee starting lineup expanded throughout the series.
In Game 6, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had seven players feature in 10 or more minutes, and one of them, Bryn Forbes, was on the floor for 11 minutes.
With the rotation cut down, Tucker should have more opportunities to score from the position he takes up on the wing.
Twenty-one of Tucker's 28 field-goal attempts in the series have come from beyond the arc. He only has a single double-digit point game, but the volume is there for him to break out.
At $7,500, Tucker carries the lowest salary of any player expected to see over 20 minutes on Saturday. If he turns the shot volume into more points, he could be a valuable piece who chips in around 20-25 FanDuel points alongside the stars at the top of the five-man unit.
