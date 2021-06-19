Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has been unstoppable in the last two games of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Every Milwaukee player who tried to guard Durant over the last two games faced the same fate, as the lanky forward sank jumper after jumper.

You can't ignore how dominant Durant has been, and that makes him an easy candidate for the MVP (2x points) role in Saturday's single-game FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contest.

Durant once again carries the highest salary of any individual in the series for Saturday's Game 7.

To get into the money-winning positions, you need to find the right combination of players around Durant that can give you production from all five roster positions within the $60,000 salary cap.