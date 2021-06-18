AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18June 19, 2021
Cody Rhodes' war with QT Marshall and The Factory continued Friday night on AEW Dynamite as The American Nightmare teamed with second-generation competitor Brock Anderson to battle Marshall and Aaron Solow.
Was the EVP of AEW able to score an all-important victory on the same day he and wife Brandi welcomed daughter Liberty Iris, or did Marshall and Co. spoil Rhodes and Anderson's first time as a tag team?
Find out now with this recap of the June 18 episode.
Match Card
- MMA Rules Cage Fight: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow
- Frankie Kazarian, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Jackson and The Good Brothers
- Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi
- Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
- Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solow
- Julia Hart vs. Penelope Ford
- Jim Ross interviews Andrade El Idolo
MMA Cage Fight: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow
The MMA Rules Cage Fight between The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager and The Pinnacle’s Wardlow kicked off Friday’s episode of Dynamite. Presented very much like a UFC contest, it took place in an octagon-style cage, complete with special instruction and a black referee shirt for official Aubrey Edwards.
Hager caught his opponent with a jab, then took him down with a double leg. Wardlow answered with a barrage of right hands and a Superman punch. The Oklahoman barely survived round one upright as the bell rang.
After a break, Wardlow sought an armbar and Hager answered with a triangle choke. Wardlow escaped that submission attempt but Hager applied another choke. Wardlow fought out but Hager dropped him with a uranage and applied the triangle again, this time for the victory via referee stoppage.
The Pinnacle attacked after the match, complete with MJF using his Salt of the Earth submission on Jericho, until Dean Malenko interrupted. MJF rocked him with a cheap shot before Sammy Guevara made the save and chased the heels off.
Result
Hager defeated Wardlow via referee stoppage.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This respected theMMA more than most presentations of the sport in wrestling have, but that doesn’t mean it is something AEW should revisit frequently. If fans wanted to watch MMA, they would tune into UFC, Bellator or any other mixed martial arts product.
Hager and Wardlow worked a competent fight, with a quality finish that didn't hurt the latter, before all hell broke loose in the feud between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle that refuses to die. Kudos to the continued booking of Guevara as the star of the feud, though, as AEW follows through with its promise to promote the future of the business.
Handicap Match: Darby Allin vs. Men of the Year
A pre taped promo from Taz laid down the challenge to Hangman Page for a match against Powerhouse Hobbs on next Saturday’s special edition of Dynamite.
Back in Daily’s Place, Men of The Year’s Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page made their way to the ring for an advertised Handicap Match against Darby Allin.
AEW’s face-painted antihero fired off with a flurry of offense but it was only a matter of time before the heels cut him off and dominated the action, which they did throughout the commercial break. Allin channeled Sting, though, delivering a Scorpion Death Drop to create separation.
Allin ziptied a distracted Page’s feet together and sent him to the floor before executing a Coffin Drop on Sky. Darby rolled late but the numbers game proved too much and Page put him away with the Ego’s Edge.
Result
Page and Sky defeated Allin
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a great display of Allin’s effectiveness as the gutsy underdog babyface.
Despite the beating he took throughout the match, he threw everything he had at the heels and nearly scored the upset, even outthinking them. The numbers disadvantage proved too much for him to overcome and Sky and Page won, as they should have.
If there was one negative, it was the lack of purpose.
Why did this exist?
To prove that Allin needs Sting? That feels somewhat counterproductive given Allin is the long-term star here. Sure, it put over Allin’s toughness, but we’ve known how relentless and resilient he is from the beginning.
To prove the heels can only win when they have a number’s advantage or when The Stinger isn’t around? That doesn’t necessarily do Sky and Page any favors either, even if they are the heels in this equation.
Give us something to go along with the strong story that played out within the match, AEW. Everyone involved deserves it.
Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi
Orange Cassidy battled Cezaro Bononi, who was accompanied by his fellow Wingmen Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake. Best Friends’ Chuck Taylor, Trent and Kris Statlander accompanied Freshly Squeezed.
Cassidy overcame repeated attempts at humiliation by The Wingemen at ringside, not to mention the strength and size advantage of Bononi, to rock the Brazilian with three Orange Punches and score the pinfall victory.
Result
Cassidy defeated Bononi
Grade
C
Analysis
The Wingmen are a great undercard heel faction and the perfect use of the talent involved. Don’t be surprised if they are one of those acts that exceeds expectations from a popularity standpoint and as a result, moves up the card.
Cassidy is a total star and that last Orange Punch was on point. His faction with Best Friends and Statlander is great and helps with his overall presentation.
Not a terrible use of all involved by any means.