AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18

Credit: AEW

A pre taped promo from Taz laid down the challenge to Hangman Page for a match against Powerhouse Hobbs on next Saturday’s special edition of Dynamite.

Back in Daily’s Place, Men of The Year’s Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page made their way to the ring for an advertised Handicap Match against Darby Allin.

AEW’s face-painted antihero fired off with a flurry of offense but it was only a matter of time before the heels cut him off and dominated the action, which they did throughout the commercial break. Allin channeled Sting, though, delivering a Scorpion Death Drop to create separation.

Allin ziptied a distracted Page’s feet together and sent him to the floor before executing a Coffin Drop on Sky. Darby rolled late but the numbers game proved too much and Page put him away with the Ego’s Edge.

Result

Page and Sky defeated Allin

Grade

B-

Analysis

This was a great display of Allin’s effectiveness as the gutsy underdog babyface.

Despite the beating he took throughout the match, he threw everything he had at the heels and nearly scored the upset, even outthinking them. The numbers disadvantage proved too much for him to overcome and Sky and Page won, as they should have.

If there was one negative, it was the lack of purpose.

Why did this exist?

To prove that Allin needs Sting? That feels somewhat counterproductive given Allin is the long-term star here. Sure, it put over Allin’s toughness, but we’ve known how relentless and resilient he is from the beginning.

To prove the heels can only win when they have a number’s advantage or when The Stinger isn’t around? That doesn’t necessarily do Sky and Page any favors either, even if they are the heels in this equation.

Give us something to go along with the strong story that played out within the match, AEW. Everyone involved deserves it.