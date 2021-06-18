X

    AEW's Cody, Brandi Rhodes Announce Birth of Daughter Liberty on Instagram

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

    AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday.

    On Instagram, Cody noted that Liberty weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz. and that she and Brandi are "doing wonderful."

    Brandi also took to Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday Liberty Iris. We are so in love with you, sweet beautiful girl. We are so fortunate and blessed to be your mom and dad."

    Cody and Brandi, who got married in 2013 after meeting while they were both in WWE, announced Brandi's pregnancy on the Dec. 16, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite.

    After they both departed WWE in 2016, Cody and Brandi worked for a number of different wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

    They also played a significant role in the formation of AEW in 2018. Cody is an executive vice president, while Brandi is the chief brand officer.

    Brandi has largely stayed off television during her pregnancy, while Cody has been involved in a rivalry with the QT Marshall-led Factory.

    That included a match against former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which Cody won.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Cody and Brandi's journey toward becoming parents will likely be documented to some degree when their reality show, Rhodes to the Top, debuts on TNT.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Best Potential Opponents for Aleister Black

      10 possible opponents for Black after his sudden exit from WWE

      Best Potential Opponents for Aleister Black
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Best Potential Opponents for Aleister Black

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝

      Catch up on all the grades and reaction from Thursday's show ➡️

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      MJF Creates His Own Crypto 📈

      Time to invest in $MJF coin. AEW star announces his own creator coin on Twitter

      MJF Creates His Own Crypto 📈
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      MJF Creates His Own Crypto 📈

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      The Real-Life Diet of Cody Rhodes

      The American Nightmare talks his love for peanut sauce, hating vegetables and more

      The Real-Life Diet of Cody Rhodes
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      The Real-Life Diet of Cody Rhodes

      Mick Rouse
      via GQ