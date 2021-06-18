AEW's Cody, Brandi Rhodes Announce Birth of Daughter Liberty on Instagram

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday.

On Instagram, Cody noted that Liberty weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz. and that she and Brandi are "doing wonderful."

Brandi also took to Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday Liberty Iris. We are so in love with you, sweet beautiful girl. We are so fortunate and blessed to be your mom and dad."

Cody and Brandi, who got married in 2013 after meeting while they were both in WWE, announced Brandi's pregnancy on the Dec. 16, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite.

After they both departed WWE in 2016, Cody and Brandi worked for a number of different wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

They also played a significant role in the formation of AEW in 2018. Cody is an executive vice president, while Brandi is the chief brand officer.

Brandi has largely stayed off television during her pregnancy, while Cody has been involved in a rivalry with the QT Marshall-led Factory.

That included a match against former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which Cody won.

Cody and Brandi's journey toward becoming parents will likely be documented to some degree when their reality show, Rhodes to the Top, debuts on TNT.