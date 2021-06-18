Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Friday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Friday's NBA PlayoffsJune 18, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers made it clear that they can win without Kawhi Leonard in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Utah Jazz.
Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. stepped up to replicate Leonard's scoring production around Paul George, and they put the Clippers in a position to close out the series Friday night at home.
Jackson and Morris should be two of the second-tier players to consider for FanDuel's two-game contest Friday.
The role players in the Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76ers series did not have the best performances in Game 5, and Game 6 could feature a scoring duel battle between Trae Young and Joel Embiid.
However, there are role players on both squads who have become must-starts in DFS lineups because of their three-point output.
Run with a Clippers Lineup Stack
A three-man stack of George, Jackson and Morris should be affordable enough to include another top-tier star player.
George has the second-highest salary in FanDuel's Friday contest at $10,600 because of Leonard's absence.
Even prior to Leonard's injury at the end of Game 4, George turned a corner in scoring output. He turned in back-to-back 30-point performances in Games 3 and 4.
George followed that up with 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in the Game 5 road win that swung the momentum of the series in the Clippers' favor.
Jackson ($5,500) and Morris ($6,400) come at more expensive salaries than they had Wednesday, but they are still affordable pieces at their respective positions. The pair combined for 47 points, and they were two of four Clippers starters to hit a trio of three-point shots in Game 5.
Even if the Jazz come back to tie the series, Jackson and Morris should have plenty of volume that make them viable assets alongside George in a three-man stack.
Choose Seth Curry at Shooting Guard
Seth Curry has been one of the few consistent scorers in the Atlanta-Philadelphia series.
With Ben Simmons featuring in a small scoring role, the 76ers have needed Curry to produce behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
Curry exploded for a single-game playoff career high of 36 points in Wednesday's Game 5 loss. He shot 7-of-12 from three-point range.
Curry hit five or more three-pointers in three of the five games against Atlanta, and he is 32-of-67 from beyond the arc in the postseason.
At $6,200, Curry could be a solid complement to George at shooting guard, and he has the potential to be involved in a three-man lineup stack of Sixers players.
Harris' salary has dropped to $7,200. He is now the second-most expensive power forward behind John Collins. Embiid owns the highest salary of any player in FanDuel's Friday contest.
You will not be able to combine the three Clippers and the Sixers trio together, but you could mix and match the six players and surround them with value plays like Royce O'Neale and Jordan Clarkson from the Jazz or the Atlanta pair of Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.