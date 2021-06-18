Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Friday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers made it clear that they can win without Kawhi Leonard in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Utah Jazz.

Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. stepped up to replicate Leonard's scoring production around Paul George, and they put the Clippers in a position to close out the series Friday night at home.

Jackson and Morris should be two of the second-tier players to consider for FanDuel's two-game contest Friday.

The role players in the Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76ers series did not have the best performances in Game 5, and Game 6 could feature a scoring duel battle between Trae Young and Joel Embiid.

However, there are role players on both squads who have become must-starts in DFS lineups because of their three-point output.