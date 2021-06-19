Report: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Out for Games 1 and 2 vs. Suns with Knee Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss at least the first two games of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Leonard won't travel with the team to Phoenix in order to continue rehabbing his sprained right knee.

Leonard played the first four games of his team's second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. He averaged 32.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in Games 3 and 4, which ended with Clippers wins and tied the series.

However, the 29-year-old was ruled out indefinitely Wednesday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania later updated that report to clarify that Leonard suffered an unspecified ACL injury. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne also provided updates on Twitter and The Jump:

Later that day, the Clippers upset the Jazz 119-111 in Game 5.

After the game, L.A. head coach Ty Lue talked about Leonard:

The Clippers erased a 25-point deficit in Game 6 on Friday to earn a 131-119 win, earning the franchise's first appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard averaged 24.8 points on 51.2 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

The five-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-NBA player is in his 10th campaign.

Terance Mann, who scored 39 points in Game 6, will likely start in Leonard's spot against the Suns.

Los Angeles and Phoenix will play Game 1 at Phoenix Suns Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.