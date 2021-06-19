X

    Report: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Out for Games 1 and 2 vs. Suns with Knee Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 19, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale defends during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss at least the first two games of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

    Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Leonard won't travel with the team to Phoenix in order to continue rehabbing his sprained right knee.

    Leonard played the first four games of his team's second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. He averaged 32.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in Games 3 and 4, which ended with Clippers wins and tied the series.

    However, the 29-year-old was ruled out indefinitely Wednesday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Charania later updated that report to clarify that Leonard suffered an unspecified ACL injury. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne also provided updates on Twitter and The Jump:

    Later that day, the Clippers upset the Jazz 119-111 in Game 5.

    After the game, L.A. head coach Ty Lue talked about Leonard:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Clippers erased a 25-point deficit in Game 6 on Friday to earn a 131-119 win, earning the franchise's first appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

    Leonard averaged 24.8 points on 51.2 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

    The five-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-NBA player is in his 10th campaign.

    Terance Mann, who scored 39 points in Game 6, will likely start in Leonard's spot against the Suns.

    Los Angeles and Phoenix will play Game 1 at Phoenix Suns Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kawhi Leonard Will Not Travel To Phoenix, To Continue Rehab At Home

      Kawhi Leonard Will Not Travel To Phoenix, To Continue Rehab At Home
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Kawhi Leonard Will Not Travel To Phoenix, To Continue Rehab At Home

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      What Game 6 Meant for a Lifelong Clippers Fan

      What Game 6 Meant for a Lifelong Clippers Fan
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      What Game 6 Meant for a Lifelong Clippers Fan

      Clips Nation
      via Clips Nation

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols

      Suns guard remains in COVID-19 protocols ahead of WCF Game 1 vs. Clippers on Sunday (Stein)

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Suns to Face Arizona's Most 'Hated' NBA Player

      Suns to Face Arizona's Most 'Hated' NBA Player
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Suns to Face Arizona's Most 'Hated' NBA Player

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic