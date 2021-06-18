Report: Donovan Mitchell to Be Game-Time Decision for Game 6; Conley Progressing

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The injury woes for Utah Jazz star Mike Conley appear to be improving, though Donovan Mitchell's status is uncertain.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Conley is "working toward" playing Friday night in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wojnarowski noted that Mitchell is "progressing to be a game-time decision" as he deals with ankle soreness.

A hamstring issue has caused Conley to miss Utah's first five games in the Western Conference semifinals against the Clippers. He originally suffered the injury late in the regular season and reaggravated it in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mitchell said after the Jazz's Game 5 loss to the Clippers that his ankle is still causing problems after originally spraining it on April 16.

The Jazz have lost three straight games to the Clippers after winning the first two games of the series. Their defense is allowing 123 points per game since Game 3, and they will look to stave off elimination at the Staples Center on Friday night.

Conley led the Jazz with six assists per game during the regular season. He also averaged 16.2 points per game on 41.2 percent three-point shooting.

As long as Conley is able to play, he will be the primary ballhandler for head coach Quin Snyder. Mitchell's status will be something that everyone with the Jazz is keeping an eye right up to tip-off.