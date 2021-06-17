Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

It is going to be difficult for Kevin Durant to top his 45-point performance from the Brooklyn Nets' Game 5 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant and the Nets head to Fiserv Forum on Thursday for Game 6 in what will once again be the lone contest on the NBA playoffs slate.

Durant is expected to have the top roster percentage in FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contests because of his 49 points in 48 minutes.

If Durant plays every minute again, it will be impossible to debate the merits of his position on any roster.

If you put together a DFS roster for Game 5 with Jeff Green in it, you likely came away with some cash.

Green could stay hot from three-point range and be the top value play. There is one member of the Bucks starting lineup who could fill the role as well.