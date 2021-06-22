NBA Draft Order 2021: Post-Lottery Selection List and Mock Draft Projections

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons will select No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft after winning the lottery on Tuesday, should they chose to keep the pick.

It's the first time the Pistons have held the No. 1 overall selection since 1970, when they took Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure.

If Detroit does decide to keep the pick, it will be just the third time overall the franchise has led off the draft.

Here's a look at the full lottery order after this year's draw.

NBA 2021 Draft Order

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Orlando Magic

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

The remainder of the draft order was set last month.

While this year's class features a more open debate over who could be taken No. 1 overall, there is no shortage of impressive options.

In his latest big board, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic listed Oklahoma State swingman Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and USC center Evan Mobley as his top three players available—each of whom are making the leap to the NBA following their freshman seasons.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Cunningham, Green and Mobley as the top three available players, respectively as well.

Among some of the biggest questions heading into the draft is where the top eligible G League players will be selected. Two of the class' top prospects, Green and wing Jonathan Kuminga, opted to join the pro league rather than play in college or overseas, marking a major shift in how top teenagers are developed before reaching the NBA.

Kuminga and Green were expected to rank among the top prospects this year regardless of where they played, but it will be worth watching the predraft process to see just how much playing in the G League helped or hindered their resumes.