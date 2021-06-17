Warriors' Top Priorities to Address in 2021 NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

There were elite qualities about the 2020-21 Golden State Warriors.

They had an MVP finalist in Stephen Curry and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in Draymond Green.

And yet, this never resembled an elite squad at any point of the season. That was to be expected once the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a torn Achilles in November, but still it showed how much—or, more accurately, how little—Golden State has around its stars.

The supporting cast must be upgraded for the Warriors to chase a championship during Curry's remaining prime, and time is of the essence as he turned 33 in March. While the trade market offers their cleanest avenue to a major addition, free agency should be able to find a few valuable contributors in the following three areas.