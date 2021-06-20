Alexa Bliss Beats Shayna Baszler at 2021 WWE Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler in a grudge match at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday night.

The Goddess countered out of the Kirifuda Clutch and hit a modified DDT on The Queen of Spades. That served as a prelude to Twisted Bliss for the win.

However, the contest was also notable for some of the strange incidents at ringside, with Reginald clearly terrified of looking into Bliss' eyes and Nia Jax seemingly under the mind control of The Goddess at one point.

Bliss has made Baszler's life miserable in recent weeks by interfering in her matches through the use of her supernatural powers, as well as having her evil doll Lilly stalk the former WWE women's tag team champion.

The Goddess played a role in Baszler and Jax losing a pair tag team title matches to Natalya and Tamina on Raw when she caused fire to shoot out from the ring posts and stage, thus distracting the former UFC fighter enough to suffer the loss.

On one occasion, Bliss' flames nearly set Reginald ablaze, which threw off Baszler's focus and caused her to get pinned. After the match, The Queen of Spades assaulted Reginald and challenged him to a match the following week.

Baszler seemed poised to beat Reginald, but flames again fired out of the ring posts, allowing him the opportunity to roll her up for the win.

In subsequent weeks, The Queen of Spades confronted Bliss on her playground and made some threats. She also referred to Lilly as "just a stupid doll," which didn't sit well with The Goddess.

On the June 7 edition of Raw, the show ended with Baszler being followed and terrorized by Lilly backstage. She could see the doll behind her in a mirror, but every time she turned around, it wasn't there.

With Baszler needing to confront Bliss, Lilly and everything that had been throwing her off her game, their fight was made official for Hell in a Cell.

The Queen of Spades did not appear on the go-home edition of Raw before the pay-per-view, but Bliss did face Baszler's tag team partner and her own former friend, Jax.

The Goddess won by disqualification after Reginald interfered, and she seemed to put him in a trance afterward. But the win gave her plenty of momentum entering Sunday's PPV.

Bliss was victorious at Hell in a Cell as expected, meaning it could soon be time for her to aim her sights higher, such as on the Raw Women's Championship.

