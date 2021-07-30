X

    RaiQuan Gray's NBA Draft Scouting Report and Nets' Updated Roster

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021
    Florida State's RaiQuan Gray (1) dribbles during the first half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    RaiQuan Gray parlayed a breakout junior season at Florida State into becoming the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets.

    After spending two years as a role player with the Seminoles, the 22-year-old emerged as a key piece of the team's success during the 2020-21 season and was named to the All-ACC third team.

             

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerRaiQuan Gray

    Position: SF/PF

    Height6'8"

    Scouting ReportAn overpowering forward, Gray mixes unusual strength and face-up skills, though no three-ball could hold him back.

             

    Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

    Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

    Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

    Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)

    DeAndre Jordan, C: $10.0M (2023)

    Cameron Thomas, SG: $1.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Nicolas Claxton, PF: $1.4M (2022)

    Alize Johnson, PF: $1.4M (2023)

    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2022)

    Kessler Edwards, SF/PF (No. 44 overall pick)

    Marcus Zegarowski, G (No. 49 overall pick)

    RaiQuan Gray, SF/PF (No. 59 overall pick)

             

    Free Agents

    Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: UFA

    Jeff Green, PF: UFA

    Tyler Johnson, SG: UFA

    Bruce Brown, SG: RFA

    Blake Griffin, PF: UFA

    Mike James, PG: RFA

    Reggie Perry, C: RFA

    Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

                   

    During his first two years at Florida State, Gray averaged 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from the field in 65 games. He blew past those marks in 2020-21, averaging 11.9 points on 51.7 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds in 25 appearances.

    If he can continue to make strides with his game in the NBA, he has the size and frame to become one of the biggest steals of the 2021 draft as a post scorer who can play solid interior defense.

    Gray joins a Nets draft class that includes LSU's Cam Thomas, Pepperdine's Kessler Edwards and Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski.

