Miles McBride's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

West Virginia guard Miles McBride is headed to the New York Knicks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder previously owned the 2021 NBA draft's 36th overall selection, but he'll be headed to New York after the Knicks reportedly acquired the No. 34 and No. 36 selections from OKC for No. 32, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Below, we'll break down the 20-year-old's game and the new roster he's joining in New York.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Miles McBride

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'2"

Pro Comparison: Devonte' Graham



Scouting Report: McBride offers speed and pesky defense to a backcourt, but he also developed into a dangerous pull-up shooter and capable playmaker.

Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

RJ Barrett, SF: $8.2M (2023)

Obi Toppin, PF: $5M (2024)

Kevin Knox, SF: $4.6M (2022)

Lucas Vildoza, PG: $3.3M (2024)

Immanuel Quickley, SG $2.2M (2024)

Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.8M (2022)

Quentin Grimes, SG: $1.8M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Norvel Pelle, PF: $1.1M (2023)

Rokas Jokubaitis, PG (No. 34 overall pick)

Miles McBride, PG/SG (No. 36 overall pick)

Free Agents

Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

Alec Burks, SG: UFA

Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

Elfrid Payton, PG: UFA

Frank Ntilikina, PG: RFA

Reggie Bullock, SF: UFA

Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

Jared Harper, PG: RFA

McBride took major strides as a sophomore, averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. After averaging 9.5 points per game as a freshman and coming off the bench for the Mountaineers, he made the most of his decision to return to college.

McBride told ESPN's Jonathan Givony in April:

"This season went well for me. I was able to show how I could impact a game in different ways, be it my defense, scoring, and overall being a leader on the court. I think I showed flashes of high scoring games as a freshman and this year my focus was to be more consistent all around and improve every aspect, which I think I did."

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic praised the move:

McBride joins a Knicks team that added a pair of guards earlier in the evening in Houston's Quentin Grimes (No. 25 overall) and Zalgiris Kaunas' Rokas Jokubaitis (No. 34).