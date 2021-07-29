X

    Miles McBride's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) drives against Morehead State during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    West Virginia guard Miles McBride is headed to the New York Knicks.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder previously owned the 2021 NBA draft's 36th overall selection, but he'll be headed to New York after the Knicks reportedly acquired the No. 34 and No. 36 selections from OKC for No. 32, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Below, we'll break down the 20-year-old's game and the new roster he's joining in New York.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerMiles McBride

    Position: PG/SG

    Height6'2"

    Pro Comparison: Devonte' Graham

    Scouting ReportMcBride offers speed and pesky defense to a backcourt, but he also developed into a dangerous pull-up shooter and capable playmaker.

          

    Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    RJ Barrett, SF: $8.2M (2023)

    Obi Toppin, PF: $5M (2024)

    Kevin Knox, SF: $4.6M (2022)

    Lucas Vildoza, PG: $3.3M (2024)

    Immanuel Quickley, SG $2.2M (2024)

    Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.8M (2022)

    Quentin Grimes, SG: $1.8M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Norvel Pelle, PF: $1.1M (2023)

    Rokas Jokubaitis, PG (No. 34 overall pick)

    Miles McBride, PG/SG (No. 36 overall pick)

                       

    Free Agents

    Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

    Alec Burks, SG: UFA

    Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

    Elfrid Payton, PG: UFA

    Frank Ntilikina, PG: RFA

    Reggie Bullock, SF: UFA

    Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

    Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

    Jared Harper, PG: RFA

    McBride took major strides as a sophomore, averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. After averaging 9.5 points per game as a freshman and coming off the bench for the Mountaineers, he made the most of his decision to return to college. 

    McBride told ESPN's Jonathan Givony in April:

    "This season went well for me. I was able to show how I could impact a game in different ways, be it my defense, scoring, and overall being a leader on the court. I think I showed flashes of high scoring games as a freshman and this year my focus was to be more consistent all around and improve every aspect, which I think I did."

    Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic praised the move:

    Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

    Miles McBride seems like a classic Thibodeau player. He's 6-1 without shoes but has a 6'8.75'' wingspan. He's a very feisty defensive player with lots of offensive spark. That'll fit in well in New York.

    McBride joins a Knicks team that added a pair of guards earlier in the evening in Houston's Quentin Grimes (No. 25 overall) and Zalgiris Kaunas' Rokas Jokubaitis (No. 34).

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!